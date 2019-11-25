Opposition Leader Stops Hunger Strike following Loss of Consciousness

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn decided to end an eight-day hunger strike after losing consciousness and being taken to a hospital.LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said in a statement on Friday that Hwang’s family, doctors and fellow party members all urged him to end the strike out of concerns of deteriorating health.Jun says the party chair had rice porridge on Thursday and is recovering at Seoul’s Severance Hospital.The spokesperson said Hwang will continue to fight against controversial fast-tracked election and prosecutorial reform bills, his opposition to which was the impetus for the eight-day hunger strike.Jun said Hwang called on leading party figures Shin Bo-ra and Chung Mi-kyung, who each began a hunger strike in front of the presidential office after Hwang was taken to the hospital, to cease their fast and pursue other means to fight the reform bills.