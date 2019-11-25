S. Korea's Pres. Office Denies Alleged Interference in Police Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has denied claims that it ordered a police probe into alleged corruption surrounding the former conservative mayor of Ulsan, Kim Gi-hyeon, in a bid to make him lose reelection to a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min told the parliamentary steering committee on Friday that police had been investigating Kim even before Cheong Wa Dae passed on information related to the case early last year.Noh said the tips were sent to the police since Kim, an elected official, was not subject to an inspection by the presidential office, adding that had they failed to transfer the information, it would have been considered dereliction of duty.Moon's top aide also rejected allegations that the office of the senior civil affairs secretary at the time conducted illegal surveillance of elected officials and that police gave briefings on its ongoing probe nine times.Regarding the top office's alleged abrupt suspension of a probe into bribery allegations against former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo, Noh said the senior civil secretary's office, which holds no power to investigate, wrapped up the inspection by taking personnel action.The presidential chief of staff said the top office is conducting an internal probe into both cases.