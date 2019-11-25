Unflappable Penguin Pengsoo Soars in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Move over Pororo, there's a new penguin on the scene. Pengsoo, a costumed character that debuted earlier this year on TV, is racking up millions of views on YouTube with its carefree attitude and rejection of social mores. Though ostensibly a character for children, adults seem to be the biggest fans of the penguin.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Pengsoo is a ten-year-old, gender neutral penguin, 210 centimeters tall, that swam all the way to South Korea from the Antarctic Ocean with dreams of becoming famous like fellow anthropomorphic penguin Pororo.The costumed character began chronicling its journey on Giant Peng TV on the network Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) earlier this year.But it was thanks to YouTube that Pengsoo quickly became a sensation, attracting over a million channel subscribers and tens of millions of views just seven months after launching. When a planner featuring the penguin was released, ten-thousand copies were sold in just three hours.Bird watchers say the penguin’s eccentric personality and fixed facial expression regardless of the situation broadly appeals to older and younger fans alike.In particular, Pengsoo has gained a reputation for swimming against the current, rejecting rigid South Korean social norms and hierarchy and instead embracing a nonchalant candidness towards those in positions of authority.For example, Pengsoo flippantly refers to his boss and EBS CEO Kim Myung-joong by name without using Kim’s formal title, an egregious misstep for entry-level employees such as Pengsoo. The penguin also demands Kim buy him raw tuna.Pengsoo was similarly nonchalant when meeting Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha earlier this month.Pengsoo's producers say they want to make people laugh while being free from prejudice or dogma.Though it is unclear whether the giant flightless bird will reach the same heights as Pororo, which is arguably as salient for children in South Korea as Mickey Mouse is in the United States, Pengsoo appears to have solid financial backing for its future endeavors.Shares of companies linked to Pengsoo have risen sharply, and investors see big potential on the horizon for the undaunted, norm-defying penguin.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.