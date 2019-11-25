Jung Joon-young Sentenced to 6 Years in K-pop Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Jung Joon-young has been sentenced to six years in prison for rape and secretly filming and sharing sexually-explicit videos.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday also handed down a five-year jail sentence for Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of the rock band FT Island.Jung and Choi were indicted for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a resort in Hongcheon in January 2016 and another woman at a hotel in Daegu two months later.The Seoul court also ordered the two men to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment and restricted them from getting jobs in children or teenage-related facilities for the next five years. Probation was denied for both Jung and Choi.Jung was also indicted for posting videos of himself having sexual relations with women on social media on eleven occasions and sharing the materials with other people in 2015.