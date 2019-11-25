Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 1.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 30-point-64 points, or one-point-45 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-87-point-96.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-19 points, or one-point-12 percent, to close at 632-point-99.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-two won.