S. Korea, US to Resume Defense Cost Talks Next Week

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says South Korea and the U.S. will hold their fourth round of defense cost negotiations in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.The previous round of talks held in Seoul two weeks ago broke down after the American delegation walked out of the meeting.The current agreement on sharing the cost of maintaining U.S. troops in South Korea expires at the end of the year.Washington has reportedly been demanding nearly five billion dollars from Seoul, which is more than five times the current amount that South Korea currently contributes.Seoul is saying that the existing framework of the Special Measures Agreement should be maintained while Washington wants to add new support categories.