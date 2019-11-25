JCS: Chinese Warplane Enters KADIZ

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese military plane violated South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) on Friday, prompting the Air Force to deploy fighter jets.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the Chinese aircraft entered the KADIZ three times while flying over the East Sea and Ieodo, a submerged rock off the southern coast.The JCS said the plane did not violate South Korea's territorial airspace.It said that Korean fighter jets were deployed before the Chinese plane entered the KADIZ as a precautionary measure.The plane first entered Korea's air defense zone at 10:05 a.m. and left at 10:53. It later reentered the zone two more times before its last exit at 1:36 p.m.