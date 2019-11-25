Gov't Seeks to Revoke License of Bus Drivers Using Phones at Wheel

Photo : YONHAP News

Bus drivers who are caught using their mobile phones while behind the wheel could see their license revoked in the future.The Transport Ministry said Friday that it will push for regulatory improvements to better deal with bus drivers who use their phones while driving.Earlier this week, controversy erupted over a driver of an intercity bus who watched YouTube videos throughout a two and a half hour drive from Seoul to Jeonju amid rain and poor road conditions.At the time of the incident, there were 30 or so passengers on the bus who anxiously endured the trip.Under current law, bus drivers caught committing such acts are slapped with fines of up to 70-thousand won and 15 penalty points.But critics say its not enough and the punishment must be strengthened as the dangerous driving habit persists.