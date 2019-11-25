2 Veteran Ruling Lawmakers Considered as New PM, Justice Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reportedly plans to announce new prime minister and justice minister nominees as early as next week.A member of the ruling bloc told Yonhap News on Friday that Representative Kim Jin-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is a strong candidate to replace Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon while another senior DP lawmaker Choo Mi-ae is likely to fill the vacuum left by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Kim, a fourth-term lawmaker, served as a deputy prime minister twice under the Roh Moo-hyun administration.Choo, a former judge and fifth-term lawmaker, is a reform-minded politician and considered as a successor to Cho who can continue his unfinished mandate of prosecution reform.It was initially speculated that the new Cabinet reshuffle would be announced late next week after a bill designated to create an agency to investigate corruption involving high-ranking officials becomes eligible for a parliamentary plenary vote on Tuesday.However, it may be delayed due to the decision by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Friday to launch a filibuster to deter the passage of key reform bills.