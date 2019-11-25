China's FM to Pay Visit to Moon on Dec. 5

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Beijing’s top diplomatic envoy next week.Seoul’s presidential office said on Friday that Moon and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will sit down for talks at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday. He will also likely meet with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.The visit, which comes ahead of a trilateral summit involving the two countries and Japan in China next month, is likely to address diplomatic pending issues between Seoul and Beijing.There is speculation that discussions will include Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible visit to South Korea. ​Wang will be making his first trip to the country since he accompanied Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang who attended the previous South Korea-China-Japan summit in Seoul in October 2015.