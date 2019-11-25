No. of S. Koreans Staying at Japanese Hotels, Ryokans Continues to Plunge

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid an ongoing Japanese boycott in South Korea over Tokyo's export curbs, the number of South Korean tourists using accommodation facilities in Japan has plummeted by more than 60 percent.Japan’s Kyodo News said on Friday that based on Japan Tourism Agency data, 296-thousand South Koreans stayed in hotels and ryokans in Japan in September, down by 62-point-four percent from the same month last year.Significant drops were reported in all but two of the 47 prefectures across the country, except for Fukui and Mie.The sharpest decrease was recorded in Saga Prefecture at 88-point-five percent, while some other Kyushu-located prefectures, including Oita and Nagasaki, also recorded decreases of over 80 percent.In August, the number of South Koreans staying at accommodations in Japan fell 49-point-two percent on-year.