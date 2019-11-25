S. Korean Youths Join Global Action in Fight for Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean youths have urged stronger government action in response to climate change for the sake of future generations, highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis.A group called the Youth 4 Climate Action in the Republic of Korea, comprising of around 70 teenagers, held a rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun on Friday.They titled their protest "desk action for us and for the climate" as they brought out chairs and desks in the rally, demanding the government to protect their day to day life.Their aim was to alert officials and the older generations to the issue of global warming.The group held what's called the School Strike for Climate in March, May and September, voicing similar calls for the environment.Such youth movement around the world has been sparked by the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg who first gained recognition for skipping school and protesting outside the Swedish parliament in efforts to fight climate change.