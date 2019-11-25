S. Korean Women Team Pursuit Wins First World Cup Medal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed a medal for the first time in the Women’s team pursuit event on the World Cup stage.The women's national team clinched a bronze medal at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup held in Hong Kong on Friday.They beat Germany by zero-point-three seconds with a time of four minutes and 27 seconds.New Zealand took the gold and Belgium silver.South Korea's women's team pursuit is one of the strongest in Asia, sweeping gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games and this year's Asian Track Cycling Championships last month.The UCI Track Cycling World Cup continues through Sunday.