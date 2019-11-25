Inter-Korea N. Korea Media Outlet Blasts S. Korean Minister's US Visit

A North Korean media outlet has called on South Korea to stop relying on foreign policies. This comes after Seoul's Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's recent visit to the United States.



In a Saturday commentary, "Uriminzokkiri" said that South Korean Unification Ministry officials visited the U.S. concerning inter-Korean relations and received blatant disregard and a cold shoulder.



The article said it was "unspeakable humiliation."



It went on to criticize the U.S. for obstructing improvement in inter-Korean ties every step of the way.



The outlet said that cross-border relations can never be untangled as long as policies dependent on outside forces are not abandoned.



Minister Kim made a six-day visit to the U.S. earlier this month to explore ways to resolve the issue of tourism at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort as Pyongyang threatens to remove South Korean facilities from the resort.