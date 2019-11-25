Seoul City to Fine High-emission Cars in Downtown

The Seoul city government will fine drivers of cars that emit large volumes of carbon dioxide in central Seoul starting Sunday as part of efforts to curb air pollution.Owners of old diesel or gasoline vehicles with the lowest emission control grade 5 will be fined 250-thousand won or about 210 U.S. dollars when they drive in the city's so-called Green Transport Zone.The zone covers parts of Jongno and Jung-gu inside the old fortress walls of the city. The new regulation will be enforced through some 120 surveillance cameras set up at 45 locations that connect roads to the green zone.Grade 5 cars owned by drivers with disabilities, emergency vehicles and those equipped with diesel particulate filters will be exempt from the scheduled restriction, which will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.