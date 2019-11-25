S. Korea's Per Capita National Debt Tops 14 Mln Won

South Korea's per capita national debt surpassed 14 million won and is expected to double by 2028.According to the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, per capita national debt stood at 14-point-18 million won as of Saturday, doubling from seven-point-23 million won in 2009.The office said that the country's national debt stood at 735 trillion won as of Saturday, up 35 trillion from the end of last year. The figure also almost doubled over the past decade, from 360 trillion won in 2009.The national debt is projected to increase to one-thousand-490 trillion won by 2028.The office said that given the nation's projected population of 51-point-94 million in 2028, per capita national debt could rise to 28-point-seven million won over the next nine years.