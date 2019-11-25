S. Korea's Exports Shrink for 12th Straight Month in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell 14-point-three percent in November from a year earlier, prolonging the monthly decline to 12 straight months.According to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments reached 44-point-one billion dollars last month.Imports dropped 13 percent on-year last month to 40-point-seven billion dollars, with the country's trade surplus reaching three-point-37 billion dollars in November. The nation marked 94 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.November was the 12th consecutive month that exports have declined, the longest such streak in some three years since exports shrank for 19 straight months from January 2015 to July 2016.The ministry attributed the latest drop to the weak global prices of chip and petrochemical products, but projected exports will rebound in the first quarter of next year.