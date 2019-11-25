New IAEA Chief Expresses Concern about Lack of Information on N. Korea's Nuke Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The next chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed concern about the lack of information on the current state of North Korea's nuclear program.Rafael Grossi, who is set to take office as director general of the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Tuesday, expressed the concern during an interview with Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.Grossi reportedly said that it's been more than ten years since IAEA inspectors were thrown out of North Korea. He said that as soon as the United States and North Korea reach some form of agreement on denuclearization, he will ensure that IAEA inspectors will be able to resume their inspections.Regarding the issue of contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Grossi said that Japan has a responsibility to explain the situation to the international community but added the Japanese government has been fulfilling that obligation.The IAEA's board appointed Grossi to the director general post in October, following the death of the previous chief Yukiya Amano in July.