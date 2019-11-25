S. Korea's Private Consumption Growth Likely to Hit 6-Year Low This Year

The growth of South Korea's private consumption is expected to hit a six-year low in 2019, as economic growth slowed amid decreased exports and investments.According to the Bank of Korea (BOK) on Sunday, the country's private consumption is projected to grow one-point-nine percent on-year in 2019.It would mark the slowest growth since 2013, when it stood at one-point-seven percent.Given that last year's private consumption increased two-point-eight percent on-year, the country is expected to see a contraction of point-nine percentage points in the growth of private consumption this year, which is larger than a projected contraction of point-seven percentage points in the country's economic growth for this year.With sluggish exports and investments, the BOK slashed its growth forecast last week for this year to two percent, point-seven percentage points lower than last year's growth of two-point-seven percent.