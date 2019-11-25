Former Presidential Official Linked to Political Scandal Found Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigator who worked at the presidential office was found dead on Sunday amid an investigation into allegations that the top office interfered in a mayoral election last year.The official, who was dispatched to the civil affairs office from the prosecution, was reportedly found dead at an office in southern Seoul. He apparently left a note to his family and police are working to determine an exact cause of death.The official is believed to have been involved in a controversy related to allegations that the presidential office ordered police to investigate aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in the run-up to city mayoral elections in June 2018.Kim, an opposition party member, lost the election to ruling party candidate Song Cheol-ho, who shares a 30-year friendship with President Moon Jae-in.The investigator, who worked for former presidential secretary of civil affairs Baek Won-woo, was due to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning at 6 p.m.