Politics

US Flies Reconnaissance Plane over Korean Peninsula

Write: 2019-12-02 08:56:51Update: 2019-12-02 09:42:18

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. reconnaissance plane reportedly flew above the Korean Peninsula two days after a North Korean rocket launcher test.

According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Sunday, a U.S. Air Force U-2S plane was spotted some 15-thousand-240 meters above the Seoul metropolitan area, northern Gangwon Province and central Chungcheong Province on Saturday.  

The aircraft is thought to have been reconnoitering North Korea's front-line activities.

Prior to North Korea's test-firing of what it calls a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Thursday, several U.S. surveillance planes flew over the peninsula in what was apparently enhanced reconnaissance of North Korea before and after its weapons test.
