Moon, New EU Chief Affirm Strength of S. Korea-EU Partnership

President Moon Jae-in and the new head of the European Commission have agreed to work closely together to expand ties between South Korea and the European Union(EU).According to the top office, President Moon spoke over the phone with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, her first day in office.Moon congratulated von der Leyen on her inauguration and expressed hope that the EU will become stronger and make positive changes under her leadership.The presidential office said the two leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and regional security conditions during the talks.It added the two also agreed to cooperate more closely on regional and global issues to strengthen the South Korea-EU strategic partnership, adding the two sides share universal values.Expressing appreciation for the EU's consistent support of Seoul's peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Moon asked the new European Commission leader to continue to pay attention to the inter-Korean peace process.Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, in response reaffirmed the EU's robust support and solidarity.