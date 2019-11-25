Consumer Prices Post First Growth in 4 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices posted growth for the first time in four months in November.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the consumer price index stood at 104-point-87 last month, up point-two percent from a year earlier.The November reading marks the first official gain since July. No growth was recorded in October and the first negative growth ever was posted in September.An official from Statistics Korea said a high base effect is continuing, noting that prices of agricultural products soared 14-point-eight percent in November last year while they fell five-point-eight percent this year.The official, however, projected that the country's inflation rate will not fall below zero again in the coming months.