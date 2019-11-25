Ex-Ulsan Mayor to File Suit to Nullify 2018 Mayoral Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon says he will file a lawsuit to nullify the results of last year's mayoral election amid allegations of top office meddling in the race.Kim made the remark in a news conference on Monday addressing suspicions that the presidential office ordered police to investigate some of his close aides in the run-up to the June 13 election.Kim accused both the top office and the police of systematically orchestrating an illegal election, calling for last year’s mayoral race in Ulsan to be nullified.He then urged Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho to immediately step down and issue a public apology. Kim added that Song is the biggest benefactor from the alleged scandal and is thus not free from culpability.The calls come as prosecutors probe the office of the president’s senior secretary for civil affairs to look into suspicions that the top office ordered police to investigate aides of then conservative incumbent Kim in the run-up to city mayoral elections in June 2018.The aides were cleared of all suspicions but not until Kim lost the election to ruling party candidate Song, who shares a 30-year friendship with President Moon Jae-in.