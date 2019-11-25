Online Post Claims Early Access to College Entrance Exam Results

Photo : YONHAP News

As last month's standardized college entrance exam results are scheduled to be released Wednesday, one person claims to have had early access to their scores.A photo appearing to show test scores was posted to an online community of test-takers on Sunday night, with the poster claiming to have viewed and printed his or her College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) results.The poster apparently also explained how one may check and print their own test results in advance by using a simple program. The post was deleted after some 25 minutes after spreading rapidly online and stirring controversy.An official from the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation said they will confirm the validity of the online poster's claims, adding the institute will hold a related meeting on Monday morning.The official said full CSAT test results will be released Wednesday as scheduled.