S. Korea to Increase No. of Officials Managing Strategic Materials by 25%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will substantially increase the number of officials who control exports and imports of strategic materials ahead of trade talks with Japan.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Sunday that it has decided to increase the workforce at the Korea Security Agency of Trade and Industry by 25 percent, raising the current figure from 56 to 70.The agency supports management and controls of exports and imports of strategic materials with potential military applications.The government appears to have made the decision in order to satisfy conditions South Korea reportedly must meet in order to be re-added to a list of preferred trading partners by Japan.Japan's Nikkei characterized Seoul' move on Saturday as an effort to accelerate dialogue with Japan over export controls, which Tokyo has criticized as insufficient.