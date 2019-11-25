Seoul's Chief Negotiator in Defense Cost Talks with US Leaves for Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief representative in defense cost talks with the United States has said whether an agreement can be reached by the end of the year will depend on the progress in negotiations.Speaking to reporters before leaving Monday for Washington, Jeong Eun-bo addressed concerns that it will be difficult to strike a deal on the allies' 11th Special Measures Agreement(SMA) before December 31.He promised efforts to try to meet the year-end deadline but said it is subject to change depending on how the negotiations go.Jeong and his American counterpart, James DeHart of the State Department, are scheduled to hold a fourth round of defense cost-sharing talks Tuesday and Wednesday in the U.S.The Donald Trump administration has been demanding a sharp increase in South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula with various new support categories.The South Korean government has argued the current framework of their SMA should be maintained.Jeong also vowed to do his best to strike a "mutually acceptable" defense cost-sharing agreement at all costs.The previous round of talks broke down in Seoul two weeks ago after the U.S. delegation walked out of the meeting.Despite this, Jeong said he will by all means work to make the negotiations conducive towards strengthening the alliance and their combined defense posture.The official added that one more round of talks could be held this year.