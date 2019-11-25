Daejeon Police Chief to File Petition with Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Daejeon police chief Hwang Un-hah says he will file a petition with the Constitutional Court over the National Police Agency’s move to refuse his application for voluntary retirement.Hwang announced the move in an interview broadcast on KBS radio Monday.Hwang says he intends to retire in order to run in next year's general elections, but the police agency has refused his application amid an investigation into alleged abuse of power during his previous job as Ulsan police chief.Prosecutors are investigating if Hwang played any undue role in suspected election meddling by the top office in the Ulsan mayoral election last year.In the run-up to the election, Ulsan police launched an investigation into close aides of then incumbent Kim Gi-hyeon after allegedly receiving a related order from the top office.The aides were cleared of all suspicions, but not until Kim lost his mayorship to Song Cheol-ho, a longtime confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Hwang denied the main opposition party’s claim that a raid carried out as part of the investigation into Kim’s aides was politically motivated, stressing that it had been planned ahead of time before it was known who would be running against Kim.On prosecutors later clearing all those suspected of wrongdoing, Hwang said the move was aimed at impairing the police investigation into Kim.Hwang said an independent counsel is needed to shed light on whether the prosecution's move to clear all charges was appropriate and called for a reinvestigation into Kim’s aides.Hwang also denied suspicions that he met with members from the National Police Agency or a special team in the presidential office linked to the Kim case.