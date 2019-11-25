Domestic S. Korea Ranks 19th in Index of Public Integrity

South Korea has ranked 19th among 117 countries and first in Asia in terms of an index that gauges a society’s capacity to control corruption and ensure public resources are spent without corrupt practices.



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Monday revealed the latest Index of Public Integrity(IPI), which is released every other year by the European Research Centre for Anti-corruption and State-Building.



The IPI consists of six components: judicial independence, administrative burden, trade openness, budget transparency, e-citizenship and freedom of the press.



The commission also said South Korea came in 23rd place among 200 countries in the TRACE Bribery Risk Matrix that measures countries’ business bribery risk.



TRACE, which is a U.S. anti-bribery business organization, calculates the overall country risk score by combining and weighing scores of four domains: business interactions with government, anti-bribery deterrence and enforcement, government and civil service transparency and capacity for civil society oversight.



South Korea saw its ranking in both the IPI and bribery risk matrix rise from last year.



The commission’s chair, Park Un-jong, said the latest results reflect achievements of anti-corruption reform efforts the South Korean government has continuously pursued. She vowed active efforts toward determining areas that require anti-corruption efforts and seeking related policies.