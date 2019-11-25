LKP Floor Leader Blasts DP for Blockading Assembly, Proposes 'One-Point Session'

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has called for a "one-point" parliamentary session to focus on passing certain pending bills.Na Kyung-won proposed the idea Monday during a visit to a protest tent set up by conservatives outside the presidential office and at party meeting held at the National Assembly.She said the ruling Democratic Party was blockading parliament, preventing the passage of key bills related to people's livelihoods.Na blamed the presidential office and the ruling party for refusing to withdraw the controversial fast-tracked bills on election and prosecution reforms, and said they are now perpetrating an even more serious illegal act.Na said her party had proposed holding a so-called one-point session to approve a bill on stronger safety for children within school zones, but the ruling party has yet to respond.She claimed that if the plenary session had convened on Friday as scheduled, the school zone law would have passed because her party did not request a filibuster for this particular bill.She also pointed the finger at National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang for not convening the planned session and demanded he apologize and resign from his post.Na proposed to her Democratic Party counterpart, Lee In-young, that they hold an open debate over the bills on election reform and setting up an independent agency to investigate corruption among senior public officials.She said the reason why the LKP requested a filibuster on all 199 bills that were set to be handled by parliament was that Speaker Moon could have changed the order of agenda items to first pass the fast-tracked reform bills.