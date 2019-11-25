Former Investigator Found Dead amid Top Office Election Meddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An investigator who worked at the presidential office was found dead amid an investigation into allegations that the top office interfered in Ulsan's mayoral election last year. As the probe widens, the former mayor of the city Kim Gi-hyeon has vowed to file a lawsuit to nullify the results of those elections.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Amid a widening prosecutorial probe into election meddling, an investigator who worked at the presidential office was found dead on Sunday at an office in southern Seoul.He apparently left a note to his family and police are working to determine an exact cause of death.The official is believed to have been involved in a controversy related to allegations that the presidential office ordered police to investigate aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in the run-up to mayoral elections in June 2018.The aides were cleared of all suspicions but not until Kim lost the election to Song Cheol-ho, who shares a 30-year friendship with President Moon Jae-in.The investigator, who worked for former presidential secretary of civil affairs Baek Won-woo, was due to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning Sunday evening.Meanwhile, former mayor Kim said on Monday that he will file a lawsuit to nullify the results of last year's mayoral election, accusing both the top office and police of systematically orchestrating an illegal election.He then urged Ulsan Mayor Song to immediately step down and issue a public apology.Also on Monday, former Ulsan police chief Hwang Un-hah appeared on a KBS radio program as prosecutors are investigating whether he played any undue role in the suspected election meddling by the top office.Hwang denied the main opposition party’s claim that a raid carried out as part of the investigation into Kim’s aides was politically motivated.He then said an independent counsel is needed to shed light on whether the prosecution's move to clear all charges was appropriate and called for a reinvestigation into Kim’s aides.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.