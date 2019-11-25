Moon Affirms ASEAN's Continued Support for Korean Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will continue to support the Korean Peninsula peace process.While chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon reflected on the results of ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit and the inaugural South Korea-Mekong summit held in Busan last week.Moon said it was significant that a separate session on Korean Peninsula affairs was held for the very first time at the summit with ASEAN leaders.He said the Southeast Asian bloc was united in its support for the Seoul government's efforts toward the Korean peace process and its vision to turn the Demilitarized Zone into an international peace zone.The president said the remaining task is to further advance South Korea's New Southern Policy and develop it jointly with its New Northern Policy.Moon noted that both summits also helped to deepen bilateral relations, trust and friendship and facilitate concrete cooperation in various areas, including diversifying diplomacy and trade.He added that the Korea-Mekong summit will also be held annually from now on.