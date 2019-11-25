LKP Chief Returns to Work, Party Officials Resign to Spur Reform Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn has returned to work after an eight-day hunger strike, while senior party officials have now collectively resigned in an effort to join the party's reform drive.In an urgent news conference on Monday, the party's secretary general Park Maeng-woo said all party officials including himself have extended their resignations to the chairman.Park added that the LKP faces a critical juncture where it needs to change and maximize its fight against the ruling party.This came just five hours after Hwang chaired a Supreme Council meeting in a protest tent set up near the presidential office as his first schedule since returning to work.All 35 officials who handed in their resignations include 24 lawmakers that were appointed by Hwang.