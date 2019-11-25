Former Top Office Investigator Left Memo to Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have conducted an autopsy of a former presidential office investigator who was found dead on Sunday amid an investigation into allegations that the top office interfered in the mayoral election in Ulsan city last year.The official was found dead just three hours before he was set to undergo questioning for a prosecution probe.The deceased official was identified as a key figure involved in a tip-off related to irregularities surrounding the former Ulsan mayor and the transfer of the information to the police.Following the autopsy, police said they received the opinion that no external injuries were visible on the body.The police added that foul play appears unlikely so far, given family testimony, an onsite inspection and security camera footage, but officers noted they will continue to investigate the exact cause of death.The investigator, who was dispatched from the prosecution to work for former presidential secretary of civil affairs Baek Won-woo, left a nine-page note to his family and acquaintances including a memo asking Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to look after his family.