100 Mln Won in Fines Imposed on First Day of Emissions Restriction

Photo : YONHAP News

The operation of vehicles discharging grade-five emissions started to be restricted in downtown Seoul on Sunday.Over 100 million won in fines were imposed on over 400 cars during the first day of the crackdown.In addition, under a fine dust seasonal management system which is set to continue until March, drivers in the public sector must leave their cars at home every other day.This rule applies to public vehicles and those driven by officials working at administrative or public agencies.The grade-five emissions restriction will also expand to the wider capital region including Incheon City and Gyeonggi Province.