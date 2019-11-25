Japan's New Ambassador to S. Korea to Arrive in Seoul on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Koji Tomita, Tokyo’s new top diplomatic envoy to Seoul, will arrive in South Korea on Tuesday.Tomita was appointed earlier this year to replace Yasumasa Nagamine as the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea.Having worked at the North American affairs bureau at the Japanese foreign ministry since 2009, Tomita is known to be an expert on international affairs regarding American issues.He previously worked in South Korea as a minister at the Japanese embassy during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.The 61-year-old diplomat is also known as a son-in-law of the late Japanese nationalist and novelist Yukio Mishima.