Seoul Survey Highlights Rampant Digital Sexual Crimes against Women

A new survey shows that nearly one in two women living in Seoul has been a direct target of or witness to digital sexual crimes.According to survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family, 43 percent of respondents reported direct or indirect experiences with digital sexual crimes, including 14 percent who said they were victims of such violence.The digital sexual crimes they reported include receiving via unsolicited obscene materials via social media and demands to join unwanted sexual conversations or send a photo of their body parts.Less than eight percent of the respondents who suffered or witnessed digital sexual crimes said they reported the incidents to related authorities.The survey was conducted on over three-thousand-670 women residing in the capital city between November 15-27.