Prosecution Raids Police Station over Death of Ex-Presidential Investigator

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided a police station in Seoul as part of an investigation into the death of a former presidential investigator linked to allegations the top office meddled in last year’s mayoral election in Ulsan.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office searched the office of an investigative team at the Seocho Police Station on Monday and seized some of the items that belonged to the former presidential officer.It was known that the prosecution made the move to secure his mobile phone to help determine what drove him to his apparent suicide.A police officer, however, questioned what he called a “very rare" search and seizure by prosecutors, suspecting the prosecution may have something to hide from the public.The ex-presidential office investigator was found dead on Sunday amid a widening prosecutorial probe into the allegations that the top office ordered police to investigate aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in the run-up to the city's mayoral elections in June 2018.The prosecution cleared Kim’s aides of all suspicions but not until Kim lost the election to Song Cheol-ho, who shares a 30-year friendship with President Moon Jae-in.Former Ulsan police chief Hwang Un-hah, who is also being investigated in connection to the case, has also raised suspicions that the prosecution cleared those alleged wrongdoings to impair a police investigation into Kim.