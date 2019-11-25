S. Korean Economy Grows 0.4% in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean economy grew point-four percent in the third quarter from three months ago, meeting the Bank of Korea's earlier estimate.The central bank unveiled the growth rate on Tuesday, confirming preliminary growth domestic product(GDP) figures released in October.From a year earlier, the economy expanded two percent in the third quarter, also as estimated earlier.The country's real gross national income(GNI) grew point-six percent in the July-September period from three months earlier and point-four percent from a year earlier.The GDP deflator, a measure that represents the extent of overall price level changes in an economy, decreased one-point-six percent in the cited quarter to post a 20-year low.