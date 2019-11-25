Trump Says on N. Korea: US Will Use Military Might if Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the United States may use military might if necessary regarding North Korea issues, urging the North to fulfill its commitment to denuclearization.Trump, who is visiting Britain to attend the NATO summit, reportedly made the remarks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in London.According to Reuters, Trump stressed that he has good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that if it wasn't for his relationship with Kim, the U.S. would be in a war with North Korea.[Soundbite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"President Obama said it's the number one problem and it would have been war. You'd be in a war right now if it weren't for me. If I weren't president, you'd be in a war right now in Asia."Trump, however, added that if the U.S. has to use its military might, it will use it, urging the North Korean leader to fulfill the agreement reached in last year's summit with him.[Soundbite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"You know my relationship with Kim Jong-un is really good but that doesn't mean he won't abide by the agreement we signed. You have to understand, you have to go look at the first agreement that we signed. It said he will denuclearize. That's what it said. I hope he lives up to the agreement but we're going to find out."Regarding the ongoing defense cost-sharing talks between the U.S. and South Korea, Trump said that it would be fair if South Korea pays more.