S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit New Record in November

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a new high last month on a bump in returns on foreign assets.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 407-point-46 billion dollars at the end of November, up one-point-14 billion dollars from a month earlier.The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in returns from foreign assets.South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of October, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.