Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit New Record in November

Write: 2019-12-04 09:07:28Update: 2019-12-04 10:13:56

S. Korea's FX Reserves Hit New Record in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a new high last month on a bump in returns on foreign assets.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 407-point-46 billion dollars at the end of November, up one-point-14 billion dollars from a month earlier.

The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in returns from foreign assets. 

South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of October, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.
List

Editor's Pick