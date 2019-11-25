Kyodo: UNSC to Hold Meeting to Discuss N. Korea's Recent Weapons Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will reportedly convene a closed-door meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent projectile launches.Quoting a diplomatic source, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that Britain, France and other European Union nations requested the meeting and the Security Council notified its member nations of the request.Last Friday, North Korea said the country successfully tested the continuous firing system of a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance the previous day.Regarding Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's description of the projectiles as ballistic missiles, North Korea lashed out and threatened that he could soon see a "real" ballistic missile "under his nose."