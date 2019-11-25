Menu Content

Another US Surveillance Plane Detected over Korean Peninsula

Write: 2019-12-04 11:52:35Update: 2019-12-04 14:34:05

Photo : YONHAP News

​The United States flew a naval surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula as part of heightened monitoring of North Korea following the regime's latest military provocation.

Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said on Wednesday that a U.S. Navy P-3C maritime surveillance plane was detected six-point-seven kilometers over the peninsula. The exact time of the operation was not mentioned.

P-3C aircraft are generally used to reconnoiter submarines using radar.

Washington has sent several types of surveillance planes over the peninsula in the past week following recent North Korean provocations, including a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher test last Thursday and an artillery firing drill the previous weekend.

An E-8C was deployed Tuesday, while an RC-135W recon craft was detected the day before.

There is speculation Washington is deliberately trying to get its aircraft noticed in a warning to Pyongyang as the year-end deadline that the regime set for the U.S. to make a new proposal to advance stalled nuclear talks fast approaches.

Furthermore, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of military action against North Korea if necessary.
