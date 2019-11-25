Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.73%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 15-point-18 points, or point-73 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-68-point-89.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-31 points, or point-68 percent, to close at 625-point-27.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194-point-three won.