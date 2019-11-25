S. Korean, Chinese Top Diplomats to Discuss 3-Way Summit with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Seoul for talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha.At the bilateral talks Wednesday afternoon, the two top diplomats are expected to discuss the agenda for an upcoming Seoul-Beijing-Tokyo summit in China later this month, a potential visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the North Korea nuclear issue.Wang may request that South Korea not host U.S. intermediate-range missiles. Washington has been exploring such possibilities after withdrawing from a Cold War-era arms control pact with Russia in February.This is Wang's first trip to Seoul in nearly five years. He last visited in March 2015 to attend a foreign ministers' meeting between South Korea, China and Japan.The Chinese minister will likely pay a visit to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.