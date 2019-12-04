N. Korea Warns of 'Corresponding' Force against US if Attacked

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Wednesday warned that it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level" if the United States were to use military force against it.The warning came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump, in London for a NATO summit, indicated that the U.S. will use military force against North Korea if necessary.In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, strongly criticized Trump's remarks and said the use of armed force against North Korea will be a "horrible thing" for the U.S.Pak said that "anyone can guess" with what action Pyongyang will answer if the U.S. undertakes military action against the North, adding that the U.S. is not the only country that can employ armed forces.He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was "displeased" to hear Trump's latest remarks and insisted that the only thing preventing a physical conflict between the countries was the close relationship between their leaders.