Britain, France, Germany Condemn N. Korean Missile Tests

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent projectile launches.The issue was reportedly addressed when the Security Council discussed the situation in Somalia and Syria.Right after the meeting, UN ambassadors from six European countries, including Britain, France and Germany, issued a joint statement expressing deep concern about North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches.The European countries, which requested the meeting, condemned North Korea’s 13 provocative ballistic missile launches since May, saying they violate Security Council resolutions and "undermine regional security and stability as well as international peace and security.”The Europeans again urged Pyongyang to engage in meaningful denuclearization talks with the United States and to take concrete steps to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.The United States was not part of the recent statement, nor a similar one from the European nations issued in October.Last Friday, North Korea said the country successfully tested the continuous firing system of a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance the previous day.