S. Korea, China Agree on Need to Normalize Relations after THAAD Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China have agreed on the need to "fully normalize" bilateral relations following a diplomatic row over the installation of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached the agreement during talks in Seoul on Wednesday.The ministry said the two top diplomats spoke extensively for over two hours on pending issues between the two nations as well as regional and global issues.In particular, Kang and Wang agreed to convene a vice-ministerial strategic dialogue and a panel on people-to-people exchanges in the near future.The two also discussed a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a summit between him and President Moon Jae-in.Asked about Xi's potential Seoul visit, Wang told reporters that the two nations are neighbors and will enhance high-level exchanges, adding the two sides will continue related discussions through the appropriate channels.