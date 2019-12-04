S. Korea, US Continue Defense Cost-sharing Talks for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States continued a fourth round of defense cost-sharing negotiations in Washington on Wednesday.Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's chief negotiator, sat down with his American counterpart James DeHart at an undisclosed venue on the second day of the two-day dialogue. The two began talks in the morning and continued after lunch.The two had met for talks at the U.S. State Department a day prior.Details of the negotiations have not been disclosed, but the U.S. has in previous rounds reportedly demanded that South Korea pay some five billion dollars for the upkeep of American troops in the country next year, a fivefold increase over what Seoul currently contributes.