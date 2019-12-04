Senior US Official Encouraged by S. Korea-Japan Efforts to Improve Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said Seoul's recent decision not to pull out of a military intel-sharing pact with Tokyo is an encouraging sign the two are seeking ways to improve their relationship.Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan Marc Knapper made the remarks at a forum on the South Korea-U.S. alliance in Washington.Knapper lauded Seoul's decision not to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan, describing the move as a "very positive message" that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes and cooperate to address shared challenges.The U.S. official used the term "maintain" to describe Seoul's decision to conditionally suspend the termination of GSOMIA on Nov. 22.Knapper said the U.S. is also encouraged by the fact that both South Korea and Japan continue to discuss ways to further improve their relationship, adding Washington will continue to pursue ways to support these efforts and strengthen relations between and among the three countries.He also stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, calling it ironclad and the "linchpin of peace and stability" throughout the Indo-Pacific.